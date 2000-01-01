Company Profile

Sernova Corp is a clinical-stage company developing products for the treatment of chronic debilitating diseases. The company is engaged in the research and development of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies including immune-protected therapeutic cells. It develops a commercially-viable treatment for insulin-dependent human diabetes and other metabolic, blood and neurological diseases with therapeutic cells placed into its implanted, prevascularized and scalable medical device.