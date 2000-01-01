Sernova Corp (TSX:SVA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SVA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SVA
- Market CapCAD23.510m
- SymbolTSX:SVA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINCA81732W1041
Company Profile
Sernova Corp is a clinical-stage company developing products for the treatment of chronic debilitating diseases. The company is engaged in the research and development of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies including immune-protected therapeutic cells. It develops a commercially-viable treatment for insulin-dependent human diabetes and other metabolic, blood and neurological diseases with therapeutic cells placed into its implanted, prevascularized and scalable medical device.Sernova Corp is a clinical-stage company developing products for the treatment of chronic debilitating diseases.