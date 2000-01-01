Company Profile

Service Stream Ltd engages in the provision of telecommunications and network services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed Communications; Network Construction; and Energy & Water. The Fixed Communications segment which generates majority revenue designs, installs, and maintains telecommunications network infrastructure. The Network Construction provides turnkey services associated with the engineering, design and construction of infrastructure projects across Australia, principally in the telecommunications sector. The Energy & Water segment offers metering and energy services to electricity, gas, and water networks.Service Stream Ltd provides essential network services, including access, design, build, installation and maintenance which are provided to copper, fibre and wireless telecommunications networks, and private and public energy and water entities.