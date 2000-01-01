ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SERV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SERV
- Market Cap$5.136bn
- SymbolNYSE:SERV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINUS81761R1095
Company Profile
ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The company operates through three segments namely Terminix, American home shield and the Franchise services group.