ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOW

  • Market Cap$52.327bn
  • SymbolNYSE:NOW
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS81762P1021

Company Profile

ServiceNow Inc provides cloud-based solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprise operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and other countries.

Latest NOW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .