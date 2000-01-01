ServiceSource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SREV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SREV
- Market Cap$149.300m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SREV
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS81763U1007
Company Profile
ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that power enterprise revenue relationships, partnering with business to business technology and technology-enabled companies.