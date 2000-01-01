Company Profile

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It originates commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, delivers treasury and cash management services, and provides banking services to other financial institutions. The company offers a range of products and services which include telephone banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, mobile banking, boxes, and automatic account transfers.Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, deliver treasury and cash management services.