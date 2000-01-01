Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NYSE:SFBS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SFBS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SFBS
- Market Cap$3.513bn
- SymbolNYSE:SFBS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINUS81768T1088
Company Profile
Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It originates commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, delivers treasury and cash management services, and provides banking services to other financial institutions. The company offers a range of products and services which include telephone banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, mobile banking, boxes, and automatic account transfers.Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, deliver treasury and cash management services.