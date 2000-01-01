Servizi Italia SpA (MTA:SRI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SRI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SRI
- Market Cap€97.650m
- SymbolMTA:SRI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0003814537
Company Profile
Servizi Italia SpA is engaged in supply of integrated services for the wash-hire and sterilization of textile materials and surgical instruments for hospital facilities.