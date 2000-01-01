Servoca (LSE:SVCA)

UK company
Market Info - SVCA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SVCA

  • Market Cap£10.340m
  • SymbolLSE:SVCA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorStaffing & Outsourcing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF2VKD83

Company Profile

Servoca PLC provides recruitment & outsourced services to its clients. Its Outsourcing segment offers services to the Domiciliary Care & Security sectors & Recruitment segment provides recruitment services to the Healthcare, Education & Police sectors.

