Servotronics Inc is a U.S based company that designs, manufactures and markets technology products consisting of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. The company operates in the segments of Advanced Technology Group, which is the key revenue-generating segment, and Consumer Products Group. Advanced Technology Group operations involve the design, manufacture, and marketing of servo-control components, which include torque motors, control valves, and actuators, among others for government, commercial and industrial applications. Consumer Products Group operations involve the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a range of cutlery products for use by consumers and government agencies.