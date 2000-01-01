Sesa SpA (MTA:SES)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SES
- Market Cap€691.980m
- SymbolMTA:SES
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINIT0004729759
Company Profile
Sesa SpA and its subsidiaries are in the business of distribution of value added IT solutions and products. It is a parent company of SESA group. The firm has value added distribution, software and system integration and corporate segments.