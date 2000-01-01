Company Profile

Seven West Media operates Seven Network, a free-to-air television network spread across five capital cities, as well as in regional Queensland. It also owns most of the newspapers circulating in Western Australia (including the monopoly Perth title called West Australian Newspapers), as well as the country's second-largest magazine publishing group (Pacific Magazines). In the Australian online space, it operates broadcast on demand, or BVOD, service called 7plus, and divested its 50% stake in Yahoo7 in April 2019.Seven West Media Ltd through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform media company in Australia. The company is engaged in air television broadcasting, newspaper and magazine publishing, online and radio broadcasting.