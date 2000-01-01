Severfield (LSE:SFR)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SFR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SFR

  • Market Cap£262.490m
  • SymbolLSE:SFR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B27YGJ97

Company Profile

Severfield PLC is an engineering and construction company. It provides services like design, fabrication and erection of structural steelwork for bridges, car parks, city centres and others.

Latest SFR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SFR Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .