Severfield (LSE:SFR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SFR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SFR
- Market Cap£262.490m
- SymbolLSE:SFR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINGB00B27YGJ97
Company Profile
Severfield PLC is an engineering and construction company. It provides services like design, fabrication and erection of structural steelwork for bridges, car parks, city centres and others.