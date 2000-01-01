Company Profile

Severn Bancorp Inc functions in the financial services sector. It operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company's main activities include the provision of a range of deposit and mortgage products throughout the United States. It also provides other personal and commercial banking services such as internet banking and corporate cash management services. In addition, it also offers banking services to customers who do business in the medical-use cannabis industry.Severn Bancorp Inc is a savings & loan holding company. It offers savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts & mortgage banking services. It also provides safe deposit boxes, ATMs, internet banking & debit cards, among others.