Severn Trent PLC is a United Kingdom-based water utilities company. The company mainly operates in the U.K., but also in the United States and other countries in Europe. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its regulated water and wastewater segment, which supplies water and conducts sewage and environmental services. The company also operates a business services segment that is involved with renewable energy operations. The company provides contract services to industrial and municipal clients to develop water treatment facilities and networks. The firm generates its renewable energy by using hydropower, wind power, and solar power.