Severstal PAO GDR (LSE:SVST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SVST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SVST
- Market Cap$12.446bn
- SymbolLSE:SVST
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINUS8181503025
Company Profile
Severstal PAO is a steel producer. It operates as an integrated steel and steel related mining company. It operates through Severstal Resources, and Severstal Russian Steel.