Market Info - SZL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SZL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SZL
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000050981

Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financing institution that offers technology-driven payment platform. It allows customers to split their purchase into four installments and pay over 6 weeks with only the first payment due at the time of purchase.

