SFC Energy AG is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of power generation systems and their components for off-grid and on on-grid applications based on fuel cell and other technologies, as well as investment in the equipment and facilities required for these activities and transaction of all other related business. The company's product portfolio comprises of accessories and spare parts, fuel cartridges, combining fuel cell products with other power sources, power storage units, and electrical devices. The group serves the core segments namely Clean Energy and Mobility, Oil and Gas, Defense and Security and Industry. North American market constitutes the majority of the total income followed by Europe excluding Germany.