SFK Construction Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1447)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1447

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1447

  • Market CapHKD412.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1447
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8059A1036

Company Profile

SFK Construction Holdings Ltd engages in construction and maintenance projects in Hong Kong and construction projects in Macau.

Latest 1447 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .