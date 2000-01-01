SFK Construction Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1447)
- Market CapHKD412.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1447
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINBMG8059A1036
SFK Construction Holdings Ltd engages in construction and maintenance projects in Hong Kong and construction projects in Macau.