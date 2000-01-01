SFL Corp Ltd (NYSE:SFL)
- Market Cap$1.549bn
- SymbolNYSE:SFL
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINBMG7738W1064
Ship Finance International Ltd is an international ship owning and chartering company. The company is engaged in transporting crude oil and oil products, dry bulk and containerized cargos, and in offshore drilling and related activities.