SFund International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1367)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1367

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1367

  • Market CapHKD849.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:1367
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8084F1019

Company Profile

SFund International Holdings Ltd, formerly Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd, is engaged in trading of apparel products and provision of supply chain management services. It offers sourcing of raw materials and third-party manufacturers and sample creation.

Latest 1367 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .