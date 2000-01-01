SFund International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1367)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1367
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1367
- Market CapHKD849.600m
- SymbolSEHK:1367
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG8084F1019
Company Profile
SFund International Holdings Ltd, formerly Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd, is engaged in trading of apparel products and provision of supply chain management services. It offers sourcing of raw materials and third-party manufacturers and sample creation.