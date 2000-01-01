SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ:SGBX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SGBX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SGBX
- Market Cap$3.210m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SGBX
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINUS78418A3077
Company Profile
SG Blocks Inc through its subsidiary, is engaged in the business of modifying cargo shipping containers for use of construction. The company also provides engineering and project management services.