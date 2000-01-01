Company Profile

SG Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Online Fashion Retailers; Fashion Retailers; and Consultation Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Fashion Retailers segment. Fashion Retailers segment is engaged in the supply of apparel products with designing and sourcing services to fashion retailers. The company earns revenue from Womenswear, Childrenswear and Menswear products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in PRC, Germany, United States of America, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore, Spain, and Other Countries.SG Group Holdings Ltd is an apparel designing and sourcing service provider for branded fashion retailers.