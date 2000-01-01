Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The performance products segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells graphite and carbon electrodes, cathodes, and furnace lining to the aluminum, steel, and other metallurgical industries. The graphite materials and systems segment sells coarse, fine-grain, and expanded graphite products to the semiconductor, energy, chemicals, and automotive industries. The carbon fibers and materials segment sells carbon fiber-based products to the automotive, energy, aerospace and defense, and consumer goods industries. The majority of revenue comes from Europe and North America.SGL Carbon SE is engaged in the development, production and sale of carbon products. The Company's business segments are Performance Products, Graphite Materials & Systems and Composites - Fibers & Materials.