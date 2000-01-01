SH Group (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:1637)
- Market CapHKD166.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1637
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG809871034
Company Profile
SH Group (Holdings) Ltd through its subsidiary provides electrical & mechanical engineering services in Hong Kong. Its services include supply, installation and maintenance of mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning (MVAC) system.