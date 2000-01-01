SH Group (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:1637)

APAC company
Market Info - 1637

Company Info - 1637

  • Market CapHKD166.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1637
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG809871034

Company Profile

SH Group (Holdings) Ltd through its subsidiary provides electrical & mechanical engineering services in Hong Kong. Its services include supply, installation and maintenance of mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning (MVAC) system.

Latest 1637 news

