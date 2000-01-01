Shaftesbury (LSE:SHB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SHB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SHB
- Market Cap£1.898bn
- SymbolLSE:SHB
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINGB0007990962
Company Profile
Shaftesbury PLC is a London-based real estate investment trust that focuses on investment in commercial properties. The company's portfolio consists of restaurants, cafes, leisure venues, shops, offices, and residential buildings. The company generates the majority of its revenue from rents of restaurants, cafes, leisure venues, and shops. Shaftsbury's properties are mostly located in the centre of London's West End areas, which include Carnaby Street, Covent Garden, Chinatown, Soho, and Charlotte Street.Shaftesbury PLC is a real estate investment trust that focuses on investment in commercial properties. The company's portfolio consists of restaurants, cafes, leisure venues, shops, offices, and residential buildings.