Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd Class H (SEHK:1812)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1812

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1812

  • Market CapHKD12.840bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1812
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000BK2

Company Profile

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd is a paper making company. Its product mix consists of printing paper, packaging paper, office paper, industrial paper and household paper and various other types of paper mixes.

Latest 1812 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .