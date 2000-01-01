Shandong Fengxiang Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:9977)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 9977
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 9977
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:9977
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINCNE100003Y99
Company Profile
Shandong Fengxiang Co Ltd is a white-feathered broiler producer in the PRC. The company produces its chicken meat products from white-feathered broilers. It also manufactures and markets a wide range of processed chicken meat products. Its main products include chicken meat products, which consist of raw chicken meat products and processed chicken meat products; and chicken breeds.