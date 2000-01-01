Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd Ordinary Shares Class H (SEHK:1787)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1787
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1787
- Market CapHKD100.541bn
- SymbolSEHK:1787
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000036N7
Company Profile
Shandong Gold-mining Co Ltd is engaged in exploitation, mining and processing of gold. Its main products are gold and silver.