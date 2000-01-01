Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1066)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1066

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1066

  • Market CapHKD40.249bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1066
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000171

Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd is a part of the healthcare sector in China. It produces and sells medical devices such as infusion sets, syringes, medical needles, blood sampling products and orthopedic material.

Latest 1066 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .