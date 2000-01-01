Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:719)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 719
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 719
- Market CapHKD4.093bn
- SymbolSEHK:719
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000411
Company Profile
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical preparations in China. Its suite of therapeutics comprises of chemical based drugs such as metamizole sodium, caffeine and formulations including compound liquorice tablets.