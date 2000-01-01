Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:719)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 719

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 719

  • Market CapHKD4.093bn
  • SymbolSEHK:719
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000411

Company Profile

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a manufacturer of pharmaceutical preparations in China. Its suite of therapeutics comprises of chemical based drugs such as metamizole sodium, caffeine and formulations including compound liquorice tablets.

Latest 719 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .