Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1635)
- Market CapHKD14.212bn
- SymbolSEHK:1635
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- ISINCNE100002B48
Company Profile
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd is engaged in piped gas supply, wastewater treatment, public infrastructure projects and financial services.