Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1635)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD14.212bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1635
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
  • ISINCNE100002B48

Company Profile

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities Group Co Ltd is engaged in piped gas supply, wastewater treatment, public infrastructure projects and financial services.

