Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd is a state-owned conglomerate that specializes in manufacturing of power equipment, industrial equipment, and construction services. SEG generates over 80% of its revenue from power and industrial equipment manufacturing segments. The company is among the few domestic firms capable of manufacturing supercritical high-capacity power-generation units. SEG holds the largest domestic market share in the sale of a diverse range of engineered items, including nuclear power equipment and passenger elevators.