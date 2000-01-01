Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2727)

APAC company
Market Info - 2727

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2727

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2727
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000437

Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd is a state-owned conglomerate that specializes in manufacturing of power equipment, industrial equipment, and construction services. SEG generates over 80% of its revenue from power and industrial equipment manufacturing segments. The company is among the few domestic firms capable of manufacturing supercritical high-capacity power-generation units. SEG holds the largest domestic market share in the sale of a diverse range of engineered items, including nuclear power equipment and passenger elevators.Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd is a Chinese state-owned conglomerate. The firm is engaged in manufacturing power equipment, industrial equipment, and providing construction services. It holds interest in nuclear power equipment and passenger elevators.

