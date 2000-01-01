Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2727)
Company Info - 2727
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2727
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000437
Company Profile
Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd is a state-owned conglomerate that specializes in manufacturing of power equipment, industrial equipment, and construction services. SEG generates over 80% of its revenue from power and industrial equipment manufacturing segments. The company is among the few domestic firms capable of manufacturing supercritical high-capacity power-generation units. SEG holds the largest domestic market share in the sale of a diverse range of engineered items, including nuclear power equipment and passenger elevators.Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd is a Chinese state-owned conglomerate. The firm is engaged in manufacturing power equipment, industrial equipment, and providing construction services. It holds interest in nuclear power equipment and passenger elevators.