Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd is an integrated equipment manufacturing group specialized in energy equipment, industrial equipment and integration services. Its products include thermal generator set, nuclear power units, wind power equipment, power T&D equipment, environmental protection equipment, automation equipment, elevators, rail transit and Industrial Internet. The operating buisness segments are energy equipment, industrial equipment, and integrated services segments, with maximum revenue from industrial equipment segment.