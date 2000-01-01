Company Profile

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co Ltd is a China-based firm that conducts testing services for integrated circuit (IC) products. It designs, develops and sells IC testing software and products; produces probe cards; and provides research and consultancy services for IC technology. The company operates in two segments: Design, development, and sale of IC Products and Testing Services for IC products. The majority of its revenues are derived from the design, development and sale of IC products.Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co Ltd is a China-based company that provides testing services for integrated circuit products. It designs, develops and sells IC testing software and products. It also manufactures and sells communication equipment.