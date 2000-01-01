Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:6826)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD1.832bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6826
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001W69

Company Profile

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd is a manufacturer of biologicals, medical hyaluronate, and ophthalmology products. It also engaged in research and development of biological engineering, pharmaceutical and ophthalmology products.

