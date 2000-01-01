Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd is a part of the real estate sector. The company's core activities reflect its interest in the real estate business. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the development and investment of properties and hotel operation and accounts for the larger share of the company's revenues. The company also manages a few other segments; The Infrastructure Facilities segment is engaged in the investment in toll road projects and water-related businesses and the Consumer Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, packaging materials and printed products. The company has the bulk of its activities focused in China.Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd is a part of the real estate sector. Its business includes the development and investment of properties and hotel operations. It also has minor interests in the infrastructure business and consumer products business.