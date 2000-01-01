Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd (SEHK:563)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 563

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 563

  • Market CapHKD4.662bn
  • SymbolSEHK:563
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8065B1037

Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in residential and commercial properties development, property investment and hotel operations in the People's Republic of China.

Latest 563 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .