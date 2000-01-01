Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd (SEHK:563)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 563
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 563
- Market CapHKD4.662bn
- SymbolSEHK:563
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG8065B1037
Company Profile
Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in residential and commercial properties development, property investment and hotel operations in the People's Republic of China.