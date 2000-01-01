Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd (SEHK:6116)
- Market CapHKD2.285bn
- SymbolSEHK:6116
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- ISINCNE100001SY5
Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd is engaged in designing, marketing, and sale of apparel products. Its products include Tops, Bottoms, Dresses and accessories related to it.