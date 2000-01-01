Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd (SEHK:6116)

APAC company
Company Info - 6116

  • Market CapHKD2.285bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6116
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001SY5

Company Profile

Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd is engaged in designing, marketing, and sale of apparel products. Its products include Tops, Bottoms, Dresses and accessories related to it.

