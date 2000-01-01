Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd (SGX:AWM)

Market Info - AWM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AWM

  • Market CapSGD27.470m
  • SymbolSGX:AWM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8064W1160

Company Profile

Shanghai Turbo Enterprises Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and sale of vane products and provides related subcontracting services.

Latest AWM news

