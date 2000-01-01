Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Ltd owns and manages hotels in The People's Republic of China under the brands Shangri-La Hotels, Shangri-La Resorts, Kerry Hotels, Hotel Jen, and Traders Hotels. Other countries in which the group has its presence include Singapore, The Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Australia, and a few Other Countries. Other than hotel operations, the group also engaged in golf course operations in Bali, Indonesia, and wine trading in Hong Kong. Its business is organized into Hotel ownership, Hotel management services, Property rentals, and Property sales. Revenues are generated from room rental, food and beverage sales, hotel management, Rental revenue from investment properties, and sales of properties.Shangri-La Asia Ltd is engaged in the hotel industry in the Asia-Pacific region. It owns and manages a chain of hotels through third parties mainly in China. It also has a minor presence in Hong Kong.