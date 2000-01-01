Shangri-La Asia Ltd (SEHK:69)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 69
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 69
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:69
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINBMG8063F1068
Company Profile
Shangri-La Asia Ltd owns and manages hotels in The People's Republic of China under the brands Shangri-La Hotels, Shangri-La Resorts, Kerry Hotels, Hotel Jen, and Traders Hotels. Other countries in which the group has its presence include Singapore, The Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Australia, France, The United Kingdom, and few Other Countries. Other than hotel operations, the group also engaged in golf course operation in Bali, Indonesia and wine trading in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its business is organized into Hotel ownership, Hotel management services, Property rentals, and Property sales. Revenues are generated from room rental, food and beverage sales, hotel management, Rental revenue from investment properties, and sales of properties.Shangri-La Asia Ltd is engaged in the hotel industry in the Asia-Pacific region. It owns and manages a chain of hotels through third parties mainly in China. It also has a minor presence in Hong Kong.