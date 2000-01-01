Company Profile

Shanta Gold Ltd is a gold producing company in Tanzania. The group is organized into one main operating segment which includes mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its main project operations are New luika gold mine, Singida, and Songea. Its New luika gold mine project is located at Chunya administrative district of Mbeya region in the Lupa goldfield of southwest Tanzania. Singida project is located at Ikungi administrative district of Singida region, central Tanzania and Songea project is situated at Mbinga, Songea administrative districts in the Ruvuma region of southern Tanzania.Shanta Gold Ltd is a gold producing company. The group's principal activities are the gold investment in mining, exploration, and production in Tanzania. Its main project operations are New luika gold mine, Singida and Songea.