Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

SHAPE Australia Corp Ltd (ASX:SHA) Share Price

SHA

SHAPE Australia Corp Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Engineering & Construction

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

SHAPE Australia Corp Ltd is a specialist building contractor and construction manager, focusedon commercial fit-out and refurbishments, with select capabilities in new build.

ASX:SHA

AU0000189292

-

Loading Comparison

Latest SHA News