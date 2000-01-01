Company Profile

Share PLC is active in the financial service sector. Its core activities involve stock broking. Its functions are divided into two segments, namely, Share Centre and Share Funds. The Share Centre segment accounts for the major share of revenues for the company. It provides retail stock broking and custodian services to the investors.Share PLC is a part of the financial service sector. Its core business involves stock broking activities. It also provides custodian services and fund administration services.