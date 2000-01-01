Sharps Compliance Corp (NASDAQ:SMED)

North American company
Company Info - SMED

  • Market Cap$126.100m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SMED
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8200171010

Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.Sharps Compliance Corp is a provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It serve customers in multiple markets such as home health care, retail clinics and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

