Shattuck Labs Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:STTK)
North American company
- Market Cap$992.680m
- SymbolNASDAQ:STTK
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS82024L1035
Shattuck Labs Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of dual-sided fusion proteins as an entirely new class of biologic medicine. The company's product candidate, SL-172154, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the CD47/SIRPa checkpoint interaction to restore an anti-tumor immune response and to activate the CD40 costimulatory receptor to bolster an immune response. Its product candidate, SL-279252, which is being developed in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, or Takeda, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction and activate the OX40 receptor.