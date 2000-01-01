Shattuck Labs Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:STTK)

North American company
Market Info - STTK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STTK

  • Market Cap$992.680m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:STTK
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS82024L1035

Company Profile

Shattuck Labs Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of dual-sided fusion proteins as an entirely new class of biologic medicine. The company's product candidate, SL-172154, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the CD47/SIRPa checkpoint interaction to restore an anti-tumor immune response and to activate the CD40 costimulatory receptor to bolster an immune response. Its product candidate, SL-279252, which is being developed in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, or Takeda, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction and activate the OX40 receptor.

