Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG)
Company Info - SSG
- Market CapAUD80.970m
- SymbolASX:SSG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SSG4
Company Profile
Shaver Shop Group Ltd is a specialist personal grooming retailer. It offers products such as electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, ladies hair shavers, and pet clippers, trimmers and blades.