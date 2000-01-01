Shaver Shop Group Ltd (ASX:SSG)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SSG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SSG

  • Market CapAUD80.970m
  • SymbolASX:SSG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SSG4

Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Ltd is a specialist personal grooming retailer. It offers products such as electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, ladies hair shavers, and pet clippers, trimmers and blades.

Latest SSG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .