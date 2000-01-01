Company Profile

Shaw Communications is a cable company in western Canada, serving as one of the biggest providers of Internet, television, and landline telephone services in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northern Ontario. In fiscal 2019, 80% of Shaw's total revenue resulted from this wireline business. Shaw is also now a national wireless service provider after acquiring Wind Mobile in 2016. Shaw has upgraded Wind's network, undertaken an aggressive pricing strategy, and significantly enhanced its spectrum holdings. As a smaller carrier, Shaw has favored bidding status in spectrum auctions, giving it a further boost in enhancing its wireless network. At the 2019 auction, Shaw added significant amounts of 600 MHz spectrum to the 700 MHz spectrum it is currently deploying.Shaw Communications Inc is a communications and media company that offers consumers with broadband cable television, high-speed internet, home phone, telecommunications services, satellite direct-to-home services and engaging programming.