Shearwater Group (LSE:SWG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SWG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SWG

  • Market Cap£50.400m
  • SymbolLSE:SWG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKT6VH21

Company Profile

Shearwater Group PLC is a UK-based company focused on providing digital resilience solutions. The firm aims at acquiring and developing information security, cyber and cyber security companies with a product, solution or service capability.

Latest SWG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SWG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .