Sheen Tai Holdings Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1335)
- Market CapHKD379.730m
- SymbolSEHK:1335
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- ISINKYG8079L1133
Company Profile
Sheen Tai Holdings Group Co Ltd primarily manufactures and sells cigarette packaging material in China. It also manufactures non-cigarette-related materials, trades packaging materials, develops residential properties, and generates solar power.