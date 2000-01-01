Sheen Tai Holdings Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1335)

Market Info - 1335

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1335

  • Market CapHKD379.730m
  • SymbolSEHK:1335
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8079L1133

Company Profile

Sheen Tai Holdings Group Co Ltd primarily manufactures and sells cigarette packaging material in China. It also manufactures non-cigarette-related materials, trades packaging materials, develops residential properties, and generates solar power.

Latest 1335 news

